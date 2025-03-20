Sirens sound across Israel following projectile from Yemen

Sirens sounded across Israel following a missile from Yemen, the IDF announced early Thursday morning.
The missile was intercepted by the IAF before entering Israeli territory, the military announced.
Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol.
The last time these areas have been targeted was January 18, 2025.
No projectile falls or serious injuries have been reported, according to Magen David Adom.
MDA reported 13 people who were injured on their way to the protected area and three panic victims.
US attacks in Yemen
Earlier tonight, the United States struck targets in the Yemeni capital, Sana’a, Houthi-run Al Masirah TV reported.
This is the fifth consecutive day of US attacks on Yemeni soil.
'The Houthis are paying'
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was evacuated from a Knesset meeting during the siren, and a reporter asked him, "Will the Houthis pay for this?"
"The Houthis are already paying, and will continue to pay," Netanyahu answered.
This is a developing story.