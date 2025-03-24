Far-right Noam Party MK Avi Maoz resigns from gov't

Far-Right Noam Party head Avi Maoz submitted his letter of resignation from the government to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, N12 reported.

The report came a week after Maoz accused the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) on the Kol Barama radio show of planning a coup against the government.

Maoz told presenters that for the past year, he had been "calling for the dismissal of the head of the Shin Bet," due to the Shin Bet "working towards a coup in the State of Israel."

Noam head Avi Maoz speaks during a function meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on January 30, 2023. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

A Jerusalem Post editorial from May 2023 said that the Noam Party leader has no place in the Israeli government, claiming that he and his party advocate extremist views that are anti-pluralist and anti-secular, anti-feminist, and anti-LGBTQ+. The editorial came in response to the cabinet approving Maoz’s reinstatement as a deputy minister and head of the Jewish National Identity Authority.