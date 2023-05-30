The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Netanyahu should rethink Avi Maoz's role in Israel's gov't - editorial

The problem with Maoz being in charge is that he and his party advocate extremist views that are anti-pluralist and anti-secular, anti-feminist and anti-LGBT.

By JPOST EDITORIAL
Published: MAY 30, 2023 02:11
MK Avi Maoz seen during a vote in the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on December 28, 2022. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
MK Avi Maoz seen during a vote in the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on December 28, 2022.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Is Avi Maoz, the sole member of Knesset for the far-right Noam party, really the poster boy that Israel needs as head of its Jewish National Identity Authority?

On Sunday, the cabinet approved Maoz’s reinstatement as a deputy minister and head of the authority, and authorized a budget for it of NIS 285 million – NIS 120 million for this year, and NIS 165 million for 2024. The move came after Maoz, who quit the government in February, alleging that it had no intention of providing funds for his new office, agreed to cast the 64th vote in favor of the state budget in the Knesset last week.

Maoz’s office will be housed within the Prime Minister’s Office and will supervise Geffen, the Education Ministry’s portfolio of approved external tenders offering more than 20,000 programs to supplement curricula in public schools, ranging from bar mitzvah and sex education to farming techniques and English-language enhancement.

According to a government statement, the Jewish National Identity Authority will have four goals: to “strengthen Jewish identity via a number of projects, including research, financial support, grants, joint initiatives and actions among different population groups... youth and adults, people with special needs and others”; to develop a “transparency system for parents” regarding extracurricular programs that are taught in school; to “assist and support educational institutions in the field of national Jewish identity, in coordination with the education minister and with his approval”; and to publish information on topics “deepening national Jewish identity and strengthening it.”

Avi Maoz: The Israeli MK advocating anti-pluralist, anti-secular, antifeminist, and anti-LGBT views

While all this may sound laudable in theory, the problem with Maoz being in charge is that he and his party advocate extremist views that are anti-pluralist and anti-secular, anti-feminist and anti-LGBT. It is no surprise, therefore, that his appointment has aroused anger from a host of progressive politicians and liberal organizations.

Noam head Avi Maoz speaks during a function meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on January 30, 2023 (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90) Noam head Avi Maoz speaks during a function meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on January 30, 2023 (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Education Minister Yoav Kisch (Likud), meanwhile, has insisted that Maoz would not have the ability to change his ministry’s policies, and that any actions it takes in schools must be approved by him. “All powers remain in the hands of the Education Ministry alone,” he tweeted.

Labor party leader MK Merav Michaeli issued a harsh statement of protest, saying, “Avi Maoz resigned, blackmailed the government and has come back more dangerous than ever.” 

MK Meirav Cohen (Yesh Atid), a former social equality minister, went a step further, warning that while there will be no supervision of the haredi educational system, “there will be supervision of the contents of your children’s education by a dark and racist homophobe, to try and destroy secular liberal thinking.”

There are already signs of a rebellion against Maoz. Several mayors, including those from Hod Hasharon and Givatayim, have said their municipal school systems will not cooperate with him. “To the principals – I strongly recommend you give up the generous allowances that Avi Maoz will try to shower on you on the condition that you open the schools you manage to his plans,” Menashe Levy, the head of the school principals forum, told Channel 12.

The religious LGBT organization Havruta also slammed the move, saying, “The majority of MK Maoz’s and his party’s dealings do not strengthen Jewish identity, but rather harm the LGBT and other communities in the State of Israel.”

It noted that Maoz has in the past advocated banning Gay Pride parades, which are due to be held in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv in the coming weeks, and reintroducing deeply controversial gay conversion therapy.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is a pragmatist who has proved time and again that he can be flexible, and even change his mind, whereas Maoz is an ideologue who is seemingly incapable of flexibility and compromise. Maoz will not only seek to indoctrinate children in schools with his radical brand of Judaism and alienate a huge swath of the Israeli population; he will also tarnish Israel’s image among much of Diaspora Jewry, not to mention the world at large.

We urge Netanyahu and the government to reverse their decision to reinstate Maoz as head of the Jewish National Identity Authority now – before it’s too late.



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu LGBT israeli politics LGBTQ+ Avi Maoz
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Roger Waters dresses up as SS officer, compares Anne Frank to Abu Akleh

Former rock band "Pink Floyd" musician Roger Waters performs on stage during his tour, at Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, US, September 18, 2022.
2

Israel doubled attacks on Iran to combat secret sea war, Gallant reveals

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi at the IDF's annual operational forum on March 20, 2023.
3

Russia could face a revolution, lose in Ukraine war, Wagner chief warns

Russian soldiers march in Almaty, Kazakhstan, January 13, 2022
4

Mounting tensions between Israel, Iran herald possible military showdown

Members of a special IRGC force attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022
5

CNN's Amanpour publicly apologizes for saying Dee family was killed in a 'shootout'

RABBI LEO Dee addresses the media after news emerged that his wife had died of the wounds she sustained in the Jordan Valley attack earlier this month.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by