Strock to Netanyahu: Relationship with Palestinian Authority must be clarified

National Missions Minister Orit Strock (Religious Zionist Party) demanded on Thursday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convene a cabinet meeting to discuss Israel's relationship with the Palestinian Authority (PA).

Strock emphasized that the cabinet must set a clear directive to guide all state authorities in light of the common mistake that there is a need to "strengthen" the PA.

This is based on Strock's assertions that the PA continues to act against Israel by inciting terrorism, conducting an international legal campaign against Israel, using PA prisons as safe havens for terrorists who carry out attacks against Israel, and imprisoning or torturing Palestinians who sell lands to Jews or support Israel.