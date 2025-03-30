Netanyahu: Israel's military pressure on Hamas is working

The military pressure Israel is applying on Hamas is working, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at a government meeting on Sunday.

"It’s working because it operates simultaneously: on one hand, it crushes Hamas’s military and governmental capabilities, and on the other, it creates the conditions for the release of our hostages. That’s exactly what we’re doing," he added.

"We are committed to bringing the hostages back, and we are working to bring the hostages back. To this day, the combination of military and diplomatic pressure is the only thing that has led to the return of hostages," Netanyahu further noted.