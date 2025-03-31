Netanyahu appoints former Navy chief Eli Sharvit as new Shin Bet chief

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has appointed Major-General (res.) Eli Sharvit as the new head of the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), the Prime Minister's Office announced on Monday morning.

Netanyahu interviewed seven candidates as potential replacements for Ronen Bar before ultimately choosing Sharvit.

Sharvit served 36 years in the Israeli Navy, including as chief of staff from 2014-2016 and commander from 2016 until 2021. As commander, Sharvit led the development of maritime defense capabilities for Israel’s economic waters and directed complex operational campaigns against Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran, the PMO said.

It was also announced last week that Sharvit will be part of IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir's external team that will be reviewing and implementing lessons from the October 7 attack.

"The Prime Minister is convinced that Maj. Gen. Sharvit is the right person to lead the Shin Bet forward and uphold the organization’s proud legacy," the PMO added. Navy Commander Vice Admiral Eli Sharvit speaks during a graduation ceremony of naval officers of the Israeli Navy in Haifa Naval Base, Northern Israel on March 4, 2020. (credit: FLASH90)

The news means that Netanyahu disregarded a High Court ruling that stated that the appointment be frozen until a hearing is held on the matter of Ronen Bar's dismissal.

MK Gadi Eisenkot was one of the first members of the opposition to respond to the appointment of Sharvit, writing: "Eli is a leader and commander with a professional and ethical backbone who has excelled in all his positions in the IDF. He has many years of experience, and I am convinced that he will advance the organization according to its mission and will be loyal to the State of Israel."

MK Avigdor Lieberman, however, told KAN's Reshet B that the appointment of someone from outside the Shin Bet was "puzzling."

“Sharvit was an excellent commander, but he has no intelligence background or training," Lieberman said. "The considerations that led to his appointment, after years outside the military framework, raise many questions.”

Protests across country

The firing of Ronen Bar sparked mass protests across the country, with many considering the move a direct threat to democracy. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

High Court Justice Gila Kanfi-Steinitz wrote last week that she “did not see the need” to expand a temporary injunction freezing the firing of current head Ronen Bar such that it included a prohibition to interview new candidates. This effectively rejected the position of Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara, according to which the prime minister could not take any action that could affect Bar’s status, including interviews of new candidates.

Therefore, Netanyahu must wait for a ruling from the High Court of Justice on petitions challenging Bar's dismissal before appointing Sharvit.

Eliav Breuer contributed to this report.