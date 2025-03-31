Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei says US will receive blow if they act on Trump's threats

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Monday that the US would receive a strong blow if it acts on President Donald Trump's threat of bombing if the country does not reach a new nuclear deal with Washington.

This refers to Trump's first remarks since Iran rejected direct negotiations with Washington last week, in which he told NBC News that US and Iranian officials were talking but did not elaborate.

"If they don't make a deal, there will be bombing," Trump said in the telephone interview. "It will be bombing the likes of which they have never seen before."

"There's a chance that if they don't make a deal, that I will do secondary tariffs on them like I did four years ago," he added.

Iran sent a response through Oman to a letter from Trump urging Tehran to reach a new nuclear deal, saying its policy was to not engage in direct negotiations with the United States while under its maximum pressure campaign and military threats, Tehran's foreign minister was quoted as saying on Thursday.

Indirect negotiations to continue?

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reiterated the policy on Sunday. "Direct negotiations (with the US) have been rejected, but Iran has always been involved in indirect negotiations, and now too, the Supreme Leader has emphasized that indirect negotiations can still continue," he said, referring to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.