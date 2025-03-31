Plane carrying Israeli students to Poland makes emergency landing in Turkey

A plane carrying a group of Israeli students on a trip to Poland made an intermediate landing in Antalya, Turkey, the Education Ministry said on Monday.

The landing was made following concerns about a technical malfunction, and for reasons of caution, a decision was made to stop in accordance with aviation rules. The Education Ministry said that they are in continuous contact with security and education officials and are in coordination with school administrations and parents.

It was reported that all the students "are feeling well, staying in a safe and protected area within the airport, and are closely accompanied by the teaching staff who are with them at all times."

In addition, the ministry was informed that a replacement plane is on its way to them, and it is estimated that at 3:00 p.m., they will take off for Krakow to continue their educational journey.