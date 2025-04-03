US deems Albanese unfit to serve as UN Special Rapporteur due to 'virulent antisemitism'

The United States mission to the United Nations sent a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday, stating that they oppose renewing Francesca Albanese as UN Special Rapporteur due to her "virulent antisemitism, which demonizes Israel and supports Hamas," the mission confirmed on X/Twitter.

"She has clearly violated the UN’s code of conduct and is unfit for her role," their post continued.

"Her reappointment would show the UN tolerates antisemitic hatred and support for terrorism," the post concluded.