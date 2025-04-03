Qatar denies payments to undermine Egypt

Qatar denied and condemned on Thursday evening the main emerging claims by Israeli investigators, that it paid to have its image boosted and Egypt's belittled, as one of the main mediators in the Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal.

A court decision on Tuesday detailed the crux of the allegations: Qatari officials, through an intermediary in the form of American businessman Jay Footlik, contacted senior figures close to the prime minister to echo to Israeli journalists Qatar's positive role as a mediator.

Two of the main suspects, Eli Feldstein, a former spokesperson, and Jonathan Einhorn, a former aide to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, were interrogated this week on their role in the affair. Their accounts to police were not identical.