Israel kills four Hamas terrorists in Jabalya, including one who partook in in Oct. 7 attacks

The IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) struck four Hamas terrorists on Wednesday, one of whom participated in the October 7 Hamas attacks in 2023, the military announced on Thursday evening.

The terrorist that partook in the October 7 attacks and was killed was Shadi Diab Abd Al-Hamid Falouji. He was a part of the terror organization's East Jabalya Battalion.

The second terrorist was named Mohammed Sharif, a terrorist in Hamas's general security apparatus involved in the terror group's hostage release ceremony of the released Israeli hostage Agam Berger.

The third terrorist was Mohammed Hani Atiya Daour, who served as the Head of Hamas's Rocket and Mortar Squad.

The fourth terrorist was Mohammed Issa Mahmoud Askari, also a terrorist in Hamas's general security apparatus, the IDF said.

The strike in the northern Gazan city was directed at a command center of the terror group that also served as a meeting point, the military said.