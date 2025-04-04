Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US plans to freeze $510 million in grants to Brown University, official says

By REUTERS

The administration of President Donald Trump plans to freeze $510 million in grants to Brown University over what it calls antisemitism on campus, a US official told Reuters on Thursday, but the university said it had not yet been formally notified. The US official spoke on condition of anonymity.

The administration's action makes Brown the latest academic institution targeted by Trump over this issue. The US Education Department sent a letter last month to 60 universities, including Brown, warning it could bring enforcement actions against them.

Trump has threatened to slash federal funding for universities over allegations of antisemitism during pro-Palestinian campus protests against U.S. ally Israel's devastating military assault on Gaza, which has caused a humanitarian crisis in the enclave and followed a deadly October 2023 attack by Islamist group Hamas.

In an email to campus leaders on Thursday shared by a Brown University spokesperson, its provost, Frank Doyle, said the university was aware of "troubling rumors emerging about federal action on Brown research grants" but added it had "no information to substantiate any of these rumors."

