Princeton says US grants frozen, follows Trump administration moves against other schools

Princeton University said on Tuesday the US government froze several dozen research grants to the school, which became the latest academic institution targeted by the Trump administration.

In a statement, Princeton President Chris Eisgruber said government agencies including NASA and the defense and energy departments notified the university of the move but gave no reasons for the action. Princeton did not provide a dollar value for the grants.

The Trump administration has threatened to slash federal funding for other universities over their alleged tolerance of antisemitism and a failure to protect Jewish students during last year's pro-Palestinian protests on campus.

"We are committed to fighting antisemitism and all forms of discrimination, and we will cooperate with the government in combating antisemitism. Princeton will also vigorously defend academic freedom and the due process rights of this university," Eisgruber said in the statement.

The federal agencies had no immediate comment. Defaced hostage posters at Harvard University. (credit: walla!)

Protesters say Trump's administration wrongly conflates criticism of Israel's war

Protesters, including some Jewish groups, say President Donald Trump's administration wrongly conflates their criticism of Israel's war in Gaza and advocacy for Palestinian rights with antisemitism and support for Hamas.

Hamas, the terrorist group that governs Gaza, attacked Israel in October 2023, killing some 1,200 people and taking about 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies. Israel's subsequent military onslaught in Gaza has killed over 50,000, according to the local health ministry. Israel also faces accusations of genocide and war crimes that it denies.

The Trump administration is also reviewing $9 billion in federal contracts and grants awarded to Harvard University.

Last month, it canceled $400 million in federal funding for Columbia University, which had been the epicenter of pro-Palestinian campus protests.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have detained some foreign student protesters in recent weeks and are working to deport them.

The Trump administration has also targeted schools over other culture war issues like diversity, equity and inclusion programs and has suspended $175 million in funding to the University of Pennsylvania over transgender sports policies.

Rights advocates have also raised concerns about Islamophobia and anti-Arab bias. The Trump administration has not announced steps in response.