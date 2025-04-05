New video contradicts IDF version of killing of aid workers in Gaza - NYT

The New York Times obtained a video recording on a cell phone of one of the killed paramedics, who was found with 14 other aid workers in a mass grave in Rafah in late March, that shows that the ambulances and fire truck the workers were traveling in were clearly marked and had their emergency lights on when Israeli troops fired at them, the NYT reported Friday evening.

Earlier in the week, an Israeli military spokesperson, Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani, reportedly told the NYT that the IDF did not “randomly attack” an ambulance,” but that several vehicles “were identified advancing suspiciously” without headlights or emergency signals toward Israeli troops, prompting them to shoot.

He also said that the majority of those killed were terrorists, according to the NYT.

The IDF said it is conducting an investigation into this incident on Thursday, Reuters reported. The military said its Southern Command had transferred the investigation to a general staff mechanism outside the chain of command to establish what had happened and "hold accountable people if we need to."