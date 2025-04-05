WATCH: IDF raids Syrian outpost, dismantles Assad-era military supplies

The IDF's Paratrooper's Brigade, under the command of Division 210, over the past week, raided a southern Syrian outpost, dismantling out-of-service tanks, armored personnel carriers, and artillery used by the former Syrian regime, the military announced Saturday.

The troops confiscated additional weapons, including mortars and dozens of rockets. IDF troops locate and dismantle Assad-era military supplies, April 5, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The site had previously served as a headquarters for a unit within the former Syrian regime.

The military said these activities are for the purpose of removing threats to Israel, and specifically, threats posed to the residents of the Golan Heights.

The IDF killed several armed targets who fired on troops in the Tasil area of southern Syria on Wednesday night, the military confirmed Thursday.

Dismantling of Assad-era tanks, armored personnel carriers, rocket launchers, and weapons, April 5, 2025 (credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit).

Additionally, troops confiscated weapons and destroyed terror infrastructure. Defense Minister Israel Katz said these strikes were "a warning for the future."

Katz's threat

Katz stated that Israel's armed forces would remain in buffer zones within Syria and act against threats to its security, warning Syria's government it would pay a heavy price if it allowed forces hostile to Israel to enter.

Syrian news sources reported armed clashes between the IDF and pro-Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) combatants in Daraa, southern Syria, in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Over the past week Israel has conducted airstrikes across Syria, the military confirmed, which the HTS-led Syrian Foreign Ministry condemned.

The Israeli air force struck the military airport in Hama, which was almost entirely destroyed, and dozens of civilians and soldiers were injured overnight between Wednesday and Thursday. The IAF operated across Syria overnight to prevent the use of military bases and facilities left in the country from the Assad regime.

The IDF began operating in Syria when Hayat Tahrir al-Shams took power in early December to preemptively stop a sudden invasion by Syrian jihadists.

Amichai Stein contributed to this report.