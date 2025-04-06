IDF intercepts Hamas rockets fired at Ashkelon, Ashdod areas

Some 10 rockets crossed into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip, the military said on Sunday, after rocket sirens sounded in the area of Ashdod and Ashkelon starting at 9:01 p.m. local time on Sunday.

Most of the rockets were intercepted, the IDF added.

Israel's emergency response service, Magen David Adom (MDA), said no reports of injuries had been received. However, MDA said its paramedics treated a number of individuals who were suffering from anxiety and who had been injured while running to shelter.

צה"ל: זוהו כ-10 שיגורים במטח לאשדוד, אשקלון ויישובים בשפלה, חמאס קיבל את האחריות לירי@ItayBlumental pic.twitter.com/3ilnxpUqAX — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) April 6, 2025

Rocket impacts in Ashkelon

The police said it was operating in an area of Ashkelon where an impact had been reported. The Ashkelon Municipality noted a rocket had crashed in the city, causing damage to property. Scenes of an impact from a Hamas rocket in Ashkelon, April 6, 2025. (credit: MDA SPOKESPERSON)

Hamas's military wing, the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, subsequently claimed responsibility for the rocket barrage.

"If anyone needed a reminder of why we must not stop just before the destruction of Hamas, they received it this evening in the form of rocket launches from Gaza to the cities of the South," Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich shared on X/Twitter shortly after.

אם מישהו צריך היה תזכורת מדוע אסור לנו לעצור רגע לפני השמדת חמאס הוא קיבל אותם הערב בדמות שיגורי הרקטות שיצאו מעזה לערי הדרום. התחייבנו בפני אזרחי ישראל שחמאס יושמד ותושבי הדרום יוכלו לחיות בשקט ובביטחון שנים רבות, ובעזרת השם אנחנו נעמוד בכך. — בצלאל סמוטריץ' (@bezalelsm) April 6, 2025

"We promised the citizens of Israel that Hamas will be destroyed and the residents of the South will be able to live in peace and security for many years," Smotrich added, noting, "we will stand by that."

This is a developing story.