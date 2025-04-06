IDF intercepts Hamas rockets fired at Ashkelon, Ashdod areas

The police said it was operating in an area of Ashkelon where an impact had been reported. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: APRIL 6, 2025 21:39
Magen David Adom medics at the scene of a Hamas rocket impact in Ashkelon, April 6, 2025. (MAGEN DAVID ADOM)

Some 10 rockets crossed into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip, the military said on Sunday, after rocket sirens sounded in the area of Ashdod and Ashkelon starting at 9:01 p.m. local time on Sunday. 

Most of the rockets were intercepted, the IDF added.

Israel's emergency response service, Magen David Adom (MDA), said no reports of injuries had been received. However, MDA said its paramedics treated a number of individuals who were suffering from anxiety and who had been injured while running to shelter. 

Rocket impacts in Ashkelon

The police said it was operating in an area of Ashkelon where an impact had been reported. The Ashkelon Municipality noted a rocket had crashed in the city, causing damage to property.  

Scenes of an impact from a Hamas rocket in Ashkelon, April 6, 2025. (credit: MDA SPOKESPERSON)
Scenes of an impact from a Hamas rocket in Ashkelon, April 6, 2025. (credit: MDA SPOKESPERSON)

Hamas's military wing, the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, subsequently claimed responsibility for the rocket barrage.

"If anyone needed a reminder of why we must not stop just before the destruction of Hamas, they received it this evening in the form of rocket launches from Gaza to the cities of the South," Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich shared on X/Twitter shortly after. 

"We promised the citizens of Israel that Hamas will be destroyed and the residents of the South will be able to live in peace and security for many years," Smotrich added, noting, "we will stand by that." 

This is a developing story.



Related Tags
IDF
rockets
Gaza Strip
Israel-Hamas War