Seven Israelis including one minor charged for breaching military zone, crossing into Gaza

An indictment has been filed with the Ashkelon Magistrate's Court against seven defendants, mostly adults and one minor, for unlawfully entering the Erez Crossing area and refusing to cooperate with security forces' orders, the State Prosecutor's office announced Monday.

The indictment says that on February 29, 2024, around noon, approximately 100 people gathered near the train station in Sderot and proceeded together toward the Erez Crossing, which has been closed since the start of the Israel-Hamas War.

The defendants were among that crowd of people and part of the 20 or so individuals who crossed the concrete barrier and entered the Gaza Strip.

IDF soldiers at the site had to forcibly drag some of the assailants, transporting them back in military vehicles. Soldiers also formed a human chain to prevent additional breaches.

Many of the demonstrators who crossed the metal fence managed to build two makeshift structures, including one that displayed a sign reading "Gush Katif," symbolizing the interest in re-settling Gaza.

Breaking up the riot

Soldiers confronted demonstrators, reminding them that they were in a closed military zone, and police reinforcement was required to help disperse the crowd. Some refused to evacuate after sitting on the ground of the makeshift structure, resisting arrest when removed by force. Their resistance led to some officers falling in the process.

The defendants included an unnamed minor, Ori Flesi (50), Eliyahu Menachem Shapiro (20), Nadav Chaim Shalom Atia (19), Amos Yehuda Azaria (44), Yair Harel Ben Baruch (24), and Shoham Shoshana Or Israel (22).

All were charged with entering a military zone without authorization; all except Azaria were charged with obstructing a police officer in the performance of their duty, the indictment said.