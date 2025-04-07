'We won't transfer aid to Hamas': IDF denies reports Israel will resume Gaza aid

"Israel does not and will not transfer any aid to Hamas," the IDF confirmed in a Monday statement.

The IDF is acting "according to directives from the political echelon" with respect to humanitarian aid.

Israeli news outlet Ynet previously reported that Israel is expected to allow the resumption of humanitarian aid deliveries into Gaza within weeks, or sooner, after a five-week pause on sending in supplies.

According to the Ynet report, senior military officials and lawmakers were discussing the resumption of sending food, fuel, and medicine into Gaza to avoid international law violations. A gunman secures a truck carrying aid for Palestinians, following a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, January 21, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM)

Humanitarian aid into Gaza

During Israel's six-week ceasefire with the terrorist organization, Israel allowed up to 600 trucks of aid into Gaza per day, over 400 trucks more than was sent in during the fighting period.

Sending humanitarian aid into Gaza has been a contentious issue since the start of the war.

Hamas has been seen stealing supplies for themselves from aid trucks designated for the civilian population of Gaza.

This is a developing story.