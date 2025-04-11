IDF to reinforce Judea and Samaria Division with six companies over holiday period

The IDF will reinforce the Judea and Samaria Division with six companies that will operate during the holidays and Hol Hamoed as part of preparations for the holiday period, the military announced on Friday.

IDF troops apprehended approximately 85 terror suspects, and several weapons were confiscated throughout several brigade-level overnight operations across the West Bank in the past week.

IDF soldiers operated in Balata and Tubas, where they detained dozens of suspects.

IDF troops operate in Tubas, in the West Bank, April 11, 2025. (credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

Security forces demolished the home In Deir Ibzi of the terrorist that carried out a shooting attack next to the Talmon-Dolev Junction in the West Bank, in which Sgt.-Maj. Ilay David Garfinkel was killed, and seven others were wounded in March of last year.

The military killed the terrorist after soldiers, along with a helicopter and a drone, pursued him and engaged in a firefight for several hours. IDF troops operate in Balata in the West Bank, April 11, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Demolitions of terrorist homes in Tulkarm

In Tulkarm, security forces demolished the home of terrorist Muhammad Shakhur, who took part in the shooting attack at the Beit Lid Junction in the West Bank in which Sgt.-Maj. (res.) Elhanan Ariel Klein was killed in November 2023. Klein, 29, was married with three children from Enav in the West Bank.

The home of another terrorist who had partaken in the same attack, Mahmoud Salit, was demolished in January of this year, also in Tulkarm.