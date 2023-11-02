One killed in West Bank shooting terror attack

A man was killed in a shooting attack on Thursday near the Beit Lid intersection, near the towns of Einav and Shavei Shomron in the West Bank.

Magen David Adom reported that a 35-year-old man was in his car when the shooting occurred, causing the vehicle to overturn. MDA tried to treat his wounds but had to declare his death at the scene.

"When we arrived at the scene, we saw the car upside-down on its roof in the bushes on the side of the road," MDA medic Benzi Landsberg said in a statement. "The driver of the vehicle, a man in his 30s, was unconscious without a pulse, not breathing, and had penetrating wounds. We tried to treat him but had to declare him dead."

The IDF is currently searching the area for the terrorists and has blocked the roads, according to a statement. "Only yesterday we asked to close the road from Nablus and in the name of inclusivity they did not comply," stated Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council. "We must treat terrorists here like we do in Gaza. We all understand that starting today, the family of the murderer will start receiving a salary from the terrorist Palestinian Authority."

This is a developing story.