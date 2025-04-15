Trump administration freezes about $2.3 billion in funding to Harvard

The US Department of Education said on Monday it was freezing about $2.3 billion in federal funds to Harvard University over the school's decision to fight White House demands, including that it shut down diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

"Harvard’s statement today reinforces the troubling entitlement mindset that is endemic in our nation's most prestigious universities and colleges - that federal investment does not come with the responsibility to uphold civil rights laws," said a department task force on combating antisemitism in a statement.

The task force said it was freezing $2.2 billion in grants and $60 million in contract value to Harvard.