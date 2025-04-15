Jordan foils suspected Hamas plot involving rockets, drones

Jordan said on Tuesday it had arrested 16 people, thwarting a plot that threatened national security, involving rockets, explosives, and a factory to make drones.

A security source said the suspects were connected to Hamas. The terror group, which has been at war with Israel since the October Hamas attacks in 2023, has been accused of instigating anti-government street protests in Jordan, which has a large Palestinian population.

The authorities said at least one rocket was ready to be launched in the case, which had been under surveillance by security forces since 2021.

A drone factory was also found, according to a statement by the General Intelligence Department released on state media.

Harming national security

"The plot aimed at harming national security, sowing chaos and causing material destruction inside the kingdom," the statement said.

Over the past year, Jordan has said it has foiled attempts to smuggle weapons by infiltrators linked to pro-Iranian terrorists in Syria.