US Homeland Security chief cancels two grants to Harvard University

US Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced the cancellation on Wednesday of two DHS grants totaling over $2.7 million to Harvard University.

"This action follows President Donald J. Trump's decision to freeze $2.2 billion in federal funding to Harvard University, proposing the revocation of its tax-exempt status over its radical ideology," Noem said in a statement.

The US Joint Task Force to combat antisemitism froze $2.2 billion in grants to Harvard this week in response to the Ivy League school’s Monday rejection of the federal government’s antisemitism policy demands as an unprecedented surrender of control to Washington.

President Trump also threatened Harvard University’s tax-exempt status.

Harvard University President Alan Garber announced in a Monday statement that the institution had rejected a series of demands in a Friday antisemitism task force letter that conditioned continued financial relationships with the government, replacing an earlier April 3 proposal. Graduating students hold a sign reading ''There Are No Universities Left in Gaza'' during the 373rd Commencement Exercises at Harvard University, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, US, May 23, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER)

“We have informed the administration through our legal counsel that we will not accept their proposed agreement,” said Garber. “The university will not surrender its independence or relinquish its constitutional rights.”

Harvard students have lost their visas

Last week, the Harvard International Office revealed that the visas of three Harvard students and two recent Harvard graduates had been revoked. The university reportedly learned of the revocations during a routine records review and subsequently notified the students and referred them to legal assistance.

In January, Trump issued an executive order threatening to revoke the visas of students who participated in pro-Palestinian protests during the Israel-Hamas War.

Harvard stated that it was not aware of "the details of the revocations or the reasons for them, but we understand that comparable numbers of students and scholars in institutions across the country have experienced similar status changes in roughly the same timeframe."

The institution added that it values its international students and wants to continue supporting them.

