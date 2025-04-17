UN nuclear watchdog says it should be involved in Iran, US nuclear talks

The UN nuclear watchdog should play a role in nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington, International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi said on Thursday, ahead of a second round of talks between the US and Iran.

Grossi, who arrived in Tehran on Wednesday, held discussions with Iran's foreign minister and nuclear chief over how the IAEA can support Iran-US nuclear talks. US President Donald Trump has threatened to bomb Iran if the talks fail.

"I am also in contact with the American negotiator to see how the agency can be a bridge between Iran and the US, and help achieve a positive outcome in the negotiations," Grossi said, adding that verification by the IAEA would be required to make any nuclear deal valid.

In 2018, Trump withdrew the US from a 2015 nuclear pact between Iran and major world powers, leading Iran to subsequently surpass that deal's uranium enrichment limits and limit the IAEA's oversight.

In February, the IAEA released a report saying the current situation is "of serious concern" as Tehran is enriching uranium to up to 60% purity, near weapons grade. Tehran has long denied seeking nuclear weapons. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi meets with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi in Tehran, Iran, April 16, 2025. (credit: IRANIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Grossi's warning: Iran is close to a bomb

Amid talks of a potential deal over Iran’s nuclear program, Grossi warned on Wednesday that the country is “not far” from a nuclear bomb. “Iran has the pieces, and they could eventually put them together one day,” Grossi told the French newspaper Le Monde.

Amichai Stein contributed to this report