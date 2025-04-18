'We will bring them home,' US amb. Huckabee vows at Western Wall

It is the prayer of US President Donald Trump that all the hostages held in Gaza captivity should be returned home now, newly appointed US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said, joining in that prayer, during a speech at the Western Wall in Jerusalem on Friday.

"And we will bring them home," the envoy added.

He described Trump's steps to "Show extraordinary love for the Jewish people and the people of Israel," such as recognizing Jerusalem as the Jewish State's capital and recognizing the Golan Heights.

He noted his honor in being able to attend the Western Wall on the last weekend of the Passover holiday, offering "best wishes" on behalf of the American people for the holiday, but also "for eternity." U.S. President Donald Trump attends a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 10, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/Nathan Howard)

'Prayer for peace of Yerushalaim'

"I come to also join the president in prayer for the peace of Yerushalaim," he concluded.

Prior to speaking, Huckabee placed a note in the Western Wall and offered a blessing for Israel on behalf of the Trump administration, calling for peace and prosperity.

According to Ynet, in a separate press conference, Huckabee addressed Iran's nuclear efforts, noting the Islamic Republic would never possess nuclear weapons and that the country posed a threat not just to Israel but also to the US.

The US Senate confirmed Huckabee as the country’s ambassador to Israel last week.