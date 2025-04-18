Negotiations continue despite Hamas refusing ceasefire deal, source tells 'Post'

Negotiations for a hostage-ceasefire deal will continue despite Hamas's refusal of Israel's proposal, an Israeli official told The Jerusalem Post on Friday.

Israel also plans to intensify military and diplomatic pressure, according to the official.

"We will not agree to end the war on Hamas's terms, with them in power — backed by extensive international guarantees that would allow them to regroup and rearm. The future of Gaza can only be shaped after Hamas is eliminated, both militarily and as a governing-civil entity," the official told the Post.

The official also noted that Israel had not received an official statement with regard to Hamas's rejection of the proposal.

On Thursday, Hamas rejected Israel's proposal to release 10 hostages in exchange for 45 days of ceasefire. Families of Israelis held hostage by Hamas terrorists in Gaza, attend a protest calling for their release, outside the PM's residence in Jerusalem. Today marks a year and a half after the October 7 massacre. April 7, 2025. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Hamas's rejection of the proposal

Hamas negotiating team head Khalil al-Hayya on Thursday said in a statement, "We will not accept partial deals that serve [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu's political agenda," he said.

Netanyahu’s partial agreements are a cover for his agenda based on continuing the annihilation, even at the cost of sacrificing his captives," he said in the statement. "We welcome the position of the American envoy Adam Boehler to end the issue of the captives and the war together, which aligns with the movement’s position.”