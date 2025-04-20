WATCH: Syrian land seized after Assad's fall is 'vital' for Israel, IDF chief says

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir conducted a field tour and security assessment in Syria, accompanied by the Commander of the Northern Command, Maj. Gen. Ori Gordin, Division 210 Commander Brig. Gen. Yair Falai and other senior officers, the IDF announced on Sunday.

During the visit, Lt.-Gen. Zamir met with commanders and soldiers operating in the field and approved plans for ongoing defensive and offensive operations.

"The space is a vital space," said Zamir. "We entered here because Syria fell apart, and therefore we hold key points and are on the front lines to best protect ourselves."

Standing with troops stationed on a ridge, he emphasized the strategic significance of the area: "From this place we see everyone on this ridge – this is a strategic point. We don't know how things will develop here, but our hold here has an extremely important security significance."

"IDF soldiers will continue to operate in the security space and protect the residents from any threat," he concluded. IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir visits soldiers stationed at the security buffer zone in Syria, April 20, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Rising tensions and security concerns in Syria

Zamir's visit comes as the US is expected to reduce the number of troops stationed in the country in the coming weeks.

In recent weeks, tensions between Israel and Turkey over the presence in Syria have risen. Earlier in April, Israel struck Syrian airbases in Hama, which were intended to be used as air defense sites by Turkey.