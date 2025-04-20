Travelers attack bus drivers in at Jerusalem CBS, reportedly due to lack of seating

Video footage shared by KAN News indicates that travelers at Jerusalem's Central Bus Station (CBS) attacked bus drivers, reportedly due to a lack of available seats on a bus.

According to Channel 12, the incident occurred on Sunday morning on a bus which departs Jerusalem's CBS for Tiberias in northern Israel, corroborating that the violence was triggered when the bus driver asked passengers to alight the bus due to overcrowding.

The footage, seen by The Jerusalem Post, shows travelers pushing, kicking, and dragging a bus driver along the floor.

Israel Police have opened an investigation, according to KAN.

"The images are worrying and sad. A reality in which a bus driver is knocked to the ground and appears to be attacked cannot be allowed to continue. The police must investigate the incident immediately and bring those responsible to justice," the National Bus Drivers' Organization commented in a statement cited by KAN.

תקיפה של נהגי אוטובוס וסדרנים בידי נוסעים בתחנה מרכזית ירושלים. הרקע: מחסור במקומות נסיעה. המשטרה פתחה בחקירה ונמשכות פעולות לאיתור המעורבים | תיעוד @HGoldich (צילום: רשתות חברתיות) pic.twitter.com/33CZ7OHhBs — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) April 20, 2025

Israel Police respond

"We view acts of bullying and violence in public spaces with great severity, especially when they are directed at public servants and bus drivers. This morning, immediately upon receiving the report, police forces were called to the scene to restore order in the area, and searched for the suspects who fled," Israel Police commented, in a statement cited by Maariv.

"We will continue operations to locate them and fully investigate the case, and we will act with zero tolerance against violence against public transportation drivers who have done no wrong," the statement continued.

Meanwhile, Israel's Transportation Ministry is set to increase the prices of buses nationwide from Friday, to fund the second stage of Transportation Minister Miri Regev’s flagship “Transportation Justice” reform.