Iran authorities seize two vessels carrying 'smuggled fuel' in Gulf, agency reports

Iranian Revolutionary Guards seized two Tanzanian-flagged vessels allegedly carrying "smuggled fuel" in the Gulf, Iran's semi-official Fars news agency reported on Tuesday.

The vessels were reportedly carrying 1.5 million liters of smuggled diesel fuel, according to the Deputy Commander of the IRGC’s Second Naval Zone, General Masoud Forootan. The diesel is valued at around $1.4 million USD, according to Fars.

Forootan reportedly stated the two vessels were attempting to leave the Iranian waters via Farsi Island in the Persian Gulf, but were intercepted by the IRGC navy before they could exit.

The Fars report added that the two ships - Sea Ranger and Salama - were crewed 25 foreign crew members. However, the report did not mention what happened to the sailors.

The vessels themselves have been transferred to the Bushehr port for legal proceedings, and the fuel was confiscated by the National Oil Products Distribution Company. After procedures, the fuel will be reintegrated into the country’s official distribution network, Fars added.

Intercepted oil smuggling in 2025

Forootan told a press briefing that this seized oil joins a total of 4.5 million liters of smuggled diesel fuel that has been seized by the IRGC’s Second Naval Zone this year.

"Your criminal activities will not escape the sharp eyes of the IRGC Navy, and we will deal decisively with violators" Forootan warned.