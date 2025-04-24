Jerusalem Post
'Never again means now': Trump calls on US to remember victims of the Holocaust

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: APRIL 24, 2025 03:40

US President Donald Trump called on the people of the United States to observe Holocaust Remembrance Day, the president said in a White House statement on Wednesday.

"During these Days of Remembrance of Victims of the Holocaust, we reflect upon the dark affront to human dignity posed by Nazis. We cherish the eternal memories of all those whose lives were lost to the deadly scourge of anti-Semitism. Above all, we vow to never forget the atrocities of the Holocaust. We declare that never again means now," Trump said. 

Trump added, "I do hereby ask the people of the United States to observe the Days of Remembrance of Victims of the Holocaust from April 20 through April 27, 2025, and the solemn anniversary of the liberation of Nazi death camps with appropriate study, prayers, and commemoration and to honor the memory of the victims of the Holocaust and Nazi persecution by remembering the lessons of this atrocity so that it is never repeated."

