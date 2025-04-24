WATCH: Pro-Palestinian protesters throw water bottles at Ben-Gvir after Yale speech

Pro-Palestinian protesters threw water bottles at National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir as he was leaving Yale University on Thursday, according to an official statement from his office.

Protesters attempted to throw the water bottles at Ben-Gvir after the completion of his speech at the university, and Ben-Gvir refused to leave the area, making a "victory gesture" toward them, which can be seen in footage from the incident.

"As the minister was leaving [his speech], hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters were waiting for him, throwing water bottles at the minister and his entourage. The minister signaled V towards the protesters, and he was not harmed," the statement added.

The statement also included Ben-Gvir's response, in which he said that "the antisemitic rioters will not intimidate me. I continue my important journey in the United States," he explained, regarding his ongoing first official tour of the US.

Ben-Gvir also noted that his speech covered the topic of the Holocaust amid Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Pro-Palestinian encampments on campus

Encampments of pro-Palestinian protesters surrounded the Yale University campus amid Ben-Gvir's visit.

Ahead of Ben-Gvir's speech at the campus, Yale University revoked recognition of the pro-Palestinian student group Yalies4Palestine after anti-Israel activists relaunched an encampment on campus Tuesday night in protest of Ben-Gvir.

Initially, around 200 people calling for the university’s cutting of financial ties with Israel erected around eight tents in Beinecke Plaza on the anniversary of the first encampment.

Michael Starr contributed to the report.