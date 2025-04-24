UK lifts sanctions against Syria's defense ministry and intelligence agencies

Britain on Thursday lifted assets freezes it had previously imposed on Syria's defense and interior ministries, and a range of intelligence agencies.

The West is rethinking its approach to Syria after insurgent forces led by the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham ousted Bashar al-Assad as president in December after more than 13 years of civil war.

A notice posted online by the British finance ministry said the Syrian Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Defence and General Intelligence Directorate were among 12 entities no longer subject to an asset freeze.

The notice did not set out reasons for the de-listing. A wall painted with a damaged drawing of ousted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is pictured in the al-Qadam neighbourhood in Damascus, Syria, March 26, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/FIRAS MAKDESI)

A new Syria?

In March, the government unfroze the assets of Syria's central bank and 23 other entities, including banks and oil companies.

The British government has previously stressed that sanctions on members of the Assad regime would remain in place.