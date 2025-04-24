Mossad chief to continue hostage talks in Qatar tonight, source tells 'Post'

Mossad chief David Barnea is set to arrive in Qatar for a meeting with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani to continue hostage negotiations, a source familiar with the details told The Jerusalem Post on Thursday.

Sources informed on the matter told the Post on Wednesday that there has been no change in Hamas's position regarding the deal.

Hamas has made it clear to mediators from Egypt and Qatar that "we will not agree to a deal that includes a temporary ceasefire."

Israel says it will only agree to a deal in which 10-11 hostages will be released for 45 days of ceasefire. Prime Minister Netanyahu has said Israel will not agree to cease the war, as Hamas demands.

Can military pressure bring a hostage deal?

At this point, Israel controls 30–40% of the Gaza Strip. The war against Hamas continues with intensity, but so far, the focus has been on pressuring Hamas to soften its demands for a hostage deal. Protesters call for a hostage deal at Tel Aviv's Habima Square on April 21, 2025. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Israeli officials stress that the Israel-Hamas War can only end if Gaza is fully demilitarized, and that Hamas is neither a legitimate military nor civilian authority. Given this stance, the gap between the two sides appears unbridgeable.