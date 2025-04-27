Jerusalem Post
Putin offers Iran Russian help after blast at Iranian port of Bandar Abbas, RIA reports

By REUTERS
Updated: APRIL 27, 2025 12:13

President Vladimir Putin has offered Iran Russian help in dealing with the aftermath of a blast that rocked the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas and expressed his condolences over the loss of life, the state RIA news agency reported on Sunday.

In an official letter to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian, Putin sent his "deepest condolences regarding the loss of human life and the extensive destruction."

Russian authorities did not say what assistance to the Islamic Republic would look like. 

Iranian state media reported that a huge blast, probably caused by the explosion of chemical materials, killed at least 18 people and injured more than 700 on Saturday at Bandar Abbas, Iran's biggest port.



