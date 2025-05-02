IDF intercepts Yemeni missile before entering Israeli territory as sirens sound across north Israel

The IDF stated that it identified the launch of a missile from Yemen toward Israeli territory, and aerial defense systems are operating to intercept the threat, the military confirmed on Friday morning.

Minutes after the statements from the IDF and Home Front Command, rocket alert sirens sounded in multiple areas across Israel, as previously warned by the military.

Following the alerts, the IDF stated, "Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile was launched from Yemen."

"The missile was intercepted prior to crossing into Israeli territory. Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol," the military confirmed

According to Magen David Adom, "no calls were received about casualties, except for one case of a man who was injured on the way to a protected area." Footage released by Houthi Military Media says to show a launch of missile, which the Houthis say they fired at Israel, at an unknown location in this screen grab obtained from a handout video released on December 19, 2024. (credit: Houthi Military Media/Handout via REUTERS)

Military asks public to follow HFC guidelines

The military added that the public is instructed to follow the guidelines issued by the Home Front Command.

"Due to detection of missile launches toward Israel, alerts may be activated in Upper Galilee, Lower Galilee, Menashe, Confrontation Line, Samaria, Wadi Ara, Center Galilee, HaMifratz, HaCarmel, Beit Sha'an Valley, HaAmakim areas in the coming minutes," the Home Front Command alerted its users.