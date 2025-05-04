Israeli, Turkish fighter jets avoid confrontation over Syria by radio contact - report

During the Israeli strike near the presidential palace in Damascus overnight on Thursday, Turkish fighter jets reportedly conducted reconnaissance flights in the area where Israeli aircraft were operating.

According to reports, the Turkish F-16s sent warning signals to the Israeli jets using their electronic warfare systems, and a brief radio contact was made between the aircraft, allowing both sides to avoid confrontation.

Turkish fighter jets reportedly crossed into Syrian airspace during a wide-scale Israeli strike and issued "warning messages" to Israeli aircraft, which had targeted forces affiliated with Turkey, N12 reported, citing Sozcu, a Turkish opposition-affiliated website.

The Israeli strike targeted multiple sites, including positions held by pro-Turkish Syrian militias, who reportedly receive weapons, logistics, and training from Turkey, N12 reported. TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets with Syria’s interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Antalya, Turkey. (credit: Murat Cetinmuhurdar/PPO/Reuters)

Turkey's interest in supporting Syria's new regime

The Turkish-Syrian connection has been tightening recently, including in the military field. A Western intelligence source told The Jerusalem Post in early April that Turkey wants to become Syria's air defense provider, in part by establishing a presence at the T4 base, which was active during Assad's regime.

The T4 base has been the target of several Israeli airstrikes in Syria in recent weeks. In late March, an Israeli defence official told reporters that the purpose of these strikes was to signal to Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa that Israel will not allow any reduction in its freedom of action in Syrian airspace.

According to the Western intelligence source, Turkey intends to convert the T4 base into a drone facility.