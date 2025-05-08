Jerusalem Post
WATCH: IDF begins operating portable medical facility in Syria's South

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MAY 8, 2025 10:28

The IDF began operating a portable medical facility to treat Syrian Druze in Syria's South, the military said on Thursday. 

IDF begins operating a portable medical facility in Syria, May 8, 2025. (credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

The facility is part of several efforts taken by the IDF to support the Syrian-Druze population and maintain their security. 

Syria's Druze have come under attack by the country's Islamists. Israeli Druze have demonstrated in support of Israel playing a larger role in maintaining safety and security for the Druze population in Syria. 



