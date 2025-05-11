IDF warns Yemenis to evacuate three Houthi-controlled ports until further notice

The IDF's Arabic spokesperson, Colonel Avichay Adraee, warned Yemenis in the vicinity of Ras Isa, Hodeidah, and as-Salif ports to evacuate the area on Sunday evening until further notice.

"Due to the terrorist Houthi regime's use of seaports for its terrorist activities, we urge all those present at these ports to evacuate and stay away from them for your own safety until further notice," Adraee warned.

#عاجل تحذير لكل المتواجدين في الموانئ البحرية التي يسيطر عليها النظام الحوثي الإرهابي⭕️ميناء رأس عيسى⭕️ميناء الحديدة⭕️ميناء الصليفأمامكم تحذير هام وعاجلنظرًا لقيام النظام الحوثي الإرهابي باستخدام الموانئ البحرية لصالح أنشطته الإرهابية نحث جميع المتواجدين في هذه الموانئ… pic.twitter.com/3ySkzXCYRR — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) May 11, 2025

"Evacuating the ports will keep you safe," his statement concluded.

