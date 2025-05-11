Jerusalem Post
BREAKING NEWS

IDF warns Yemenis to evacuate three Houthi-controlled ports until further notice

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MAY 11, 2025 21:08

The IDF's Arabic spokesperson, Colonel Avichay Adraee, warned Yemenis in the vicinity of Ras Isa, Hodeidah, and as-Salif ports to evacuate the area on Sunday evening until further notice.

"Due to the terrorist Houthi regime's use of seaports for its terrorist activities, we urge all those present at these ports to evacuate and stay away from them for your own safety until further notice," Adraee warned.

"Evacuating the ports will keep you safe," his statement concluded.

This is a developing story.



