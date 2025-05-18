Jerusalem Post
Doha negotiating team working to exhaust every possibility for a deal, PMO says

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The negotiating team in Doha is working to exhaust every possibility for a deal, whether according to the Witkoff framework or as part of ending the war, the Prime Minister's Office said in a Sunday statement. 

The statement said that the ending of the war would come with the release of all the hostages, the exile of Hamas terrorists, and the disarmament of Gaza.

The PMO's statement contradicted the statements of a former senior member of the negotiating team, Brig.-Gen. (res.) Dr. Oren Setter on KAN Reshet Bet, saying that his statement that an agreement could have been reached earlier is "devoid of any factual basis." 

 "Oren Setter undermined government policy with leaks and biased briefings from within the cabinet that damaged the negotiations, endangered the hostages, and echoed Hamas's false propaganda," the statement reads.



