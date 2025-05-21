Former PM Ehud Olmert says Israel is close to committing war crime in Gaza

Former prime minister of Israel, Ehud Olmert, stated that what Israel "is currently doing in Gaza is very close to a war crime. Thousands of innocent Palestinians are being killed, as well as many Israeli soldiers," in a BBC interview on Tuesday.

According to him, "the war has no objective and has no chance of achieving anything that could save the lives of the hostages." He added: "We are fighting Hamas murderers, we are not fighting innocent civilians, and this must be clear."

Olmert said the "obvious appearance" of the war is thousands of innocent Palestinians being killed, as well as many IDF soldiers. "From every point of view, this is obnoxious and outrageous", he added.

"We are fighting the killers of Hamas, we are not fighting innocent civilians," he told the BBC. "And that has to be clear." Palestinian trucks loaded with humanitarian aid cross into Gaza through the Kerem Shalom crossing, February 17, 2025 (credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)

International leaders send warning to Israel

On Monday, in response to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's statement that Israel will control all parts of the Gaza Strip, leaders from Britain, France, and Canada issued a joint statement expressing their opposition to Israel's ongoing military presence in Gaza and the expansion of settlements in the West Bank, indicating that they may take action.

The countries warned, “If Israel does not stop the renewed military offensive and lift restrictions on humanitarian aid, we will take further concrete steps in response,” The Jerusalem Post previously quoted.

“The Israeli government’s denial of essential humanitarian assistance to the civilian population is unacceptable and risks breaching international humanitarian law,” the British government added.

Additionally, the leaders expressed support for efforts led by the US, Qatar, and Egypt to achieve an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to recognizing a Palestinian state as part of advancing a two-state solution.