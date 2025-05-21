IDF announces death of Staff-Sergeant Danilo Mocanu

Staff-Sergeant Danilo Mocanu, 20, from Holon, fell in combat in the southern Gaza Strip, the IDF announced on Wednesday.

Mocanu served in the IDF's 82nd Battalion, part of the 7th Brigade.

He was killed as a result of an explosive device detonating, which caused the collapse of the building in which he was operating, according to Ynet.

He was posthumously promoted from sergeant to staff-sergeant upon his death, the IDF confirmed. IDF soldiers continue their ground operations in northern Gaza May 17, 2025 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Another soldier injured in building collapse

Another soldier was injured and was taken to hospital for treatment in the same incident which killed Mocanu, Ynet added.