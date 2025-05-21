UN says no aid yet distributed in Gaza due to insecure access

No humanitarian aid has yet been distributed in the Gaza Strip, the United Nations said on Wednesday, two days after Israel lifted an 11-week blockade and began allowing limited deliveries into the enclave through the Kerem Shalom crossing.

"So far ... none of the supplies have been able to leave the Kerem Shalom loading area," said UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, adding that it was because Israeli authorities had only allowed access within Gaza "that we felt was insecure" and where looting was likely due to the prolonged deprivation.