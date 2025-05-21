Jerusalem Post
UN says no aid yet distributed in Gaza due to insecure access

By REUTERS

No humanitarian aid has yet been distributed in the Gaza Strip, the United Nations said on Wednesday, two days after Israel lifted an 11-week blockade and began allowing limited deliveries into the enclave through the Kerem Shalom crossing.

"So far ... none of the supplies have been able to leave the Kerem Shalom loading area," said UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, adding that it was because Israeli authorities had only allowed access within Gaza "that we felt was insecure" and where looting was likely due to the prolonged deprivation.

US formally accepts luxury jet from Qatar
By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/21/2025 07:34 PM
Rocket fired from northern Gaza intercepted by IAF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/21/2025 07:28 PM
Next round of Iran-US talks to take place on May 23 in Rome
By REUTERS
05/21/2025 07:26 PM
Mohammed Sinwar killed in Gaza strike last week – report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/21/2025 06:59 PM
IDF kills Hezbollah Radwan forces commander in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/21/2025 06:37 PM
Classifying Taliban as 'foreign terrorist organization' under review
By REUTERS
05/21/2025 06:31 PM
UK and allies warn of Russian cyber activity targeting support to Ukrain
By REUTERS
05/21/2025 04:36 PM
UK pledges over $5 million in humanitarian aid to Gaza
By REUTERS
05/21/2025 04:17 PM
Terrorist who murdered Tzeela Gez identified, killed by IDF on Monday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/21/2025 04:05 PM
US to appoint Turkey ambassador Thomas Barrack as special envoy for Syri
By REUTERS
05/21/2025 03:38 PM
Germany's Merz very concerned about Gaza situation
By REUTERS
05/21/2025 03:21 PM
Seven minors held for homophobia-fueled attacks
By SARAH BEN-NUN
05/21/2025 03:14 PM
Moderna withdraws application for COVID-flu combination vaccine
By REUTERS
05/21/2025 02:19 PM
Two people die as migrants try to cross English Channel
By REUTERS
05/21/2025 12:53 PM
Donald Trump Jr hints he might run for president in future
By REUTERS
05/21/2025 12:44 PM