National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir ascended the Temple Mount on Monday as part of a Jerusalem Day ceremony.

Once there, he gave a speech during which he stated that he "prayed for victory in the Israel-Hamas War, the return of all hostages being held in Gaza, and the success of newly-appointed Shin Bet chief David Zini."

He was also joined by the Development of the Negev and Galilee and National Resilience Minister Yitzhak Wasserlauf and Yitzhak Kreuzer, both also Otzma Yehudit MKs.