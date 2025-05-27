Jewish boys attacked, threatened with knife in Hampstead, London

"This report is yet another stark reminder of the growing threat facing Jewish communities, including children," said Campaign Against Antisemitism.

By MATHILDA HELLER
Updated: MAY 27, 2025 19:52
Opened on 22nd June 1907 by the Charing Cross, Euston & Hampstead Railway and designed by Leslie Green with his house style of an ox-blood faience. Unusual though for a Green inspired build is that the building is set back from the pavement. (photo credit: Andrew Riley/Wikimedia Commons)
Opened on 22nd June 1907 by the Charing Cross, Euston & Hampstead Railway and designed by Leslie Green with his house style of an ox-blood faience. Unusual though for a Green inspired build is that the building is set back from the pavement.
(photo credit: Andrew Riley/Wikimedia Commons)

Three Jewish boys were assaulted and threatened with a knife at Hampstead Underground Station on Monday evening, Shomrim NW London reported on Tuesday. 

One of the victims was admitted to the hospital for observation.

The suspects are believed to be a group of 6-7 men, Shomrim added.

Community Security Trust said it was aware of the "appalling racist assault" and is in contact with one of the victims' families to provide support.

Knife [Illustrative] (credit: INGIMAGE)
Knife [Illustrative] (credit: INGIMAGE)

Growing threat facing Jewish communities

"This report is yet another stark reminder of the growing threat facing Jewish communities, including children," said Campaign Against Antisemitism.

Hampstead has an established Jewish community: in the 2021 UK Census, 11% of Hampstead Town identified as Jewish, and 43% identified as Jewish in Hampstead Garden Suburb. 



Related Tags
London
Diaspora
hate crime
antisemitism