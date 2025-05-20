'Nazi Jews': Antisemitic vandals target Jewish areas, businesses in London and Manchester

British Jewish areas in Manchester and London have been targeted by antisemitic graffiti and vandalism over the last few days.

On Sunday night, the words "Free Palestine" were sprayed across the road of a Jewish area in North West London, according to photos on social media.

Additionally, a sticker reading "antisemitism is a crime, anti-Zionism is a duty" was affixed to the inside of a northern line tube carriage - a line that services much of the London Jewish community.

In Prestwich, Manchester, several Jewish-owned buildings were daube d with antisemitic graffiti. The Greater Manchester Police said the incidents were under investigation.

Jewish local paper The Manchester Scoop reported that multiple Jewish-owned establishments, including Benny's Bistro and synagogues Beis Mordechai and The Shtieble, were defaced with "vile antisemitic graffiti."

Overnight, roads in my area were graffitied with ‘Free Palestine’ while on the Northern Line there were stickers saying ‘antisemitism is crime, anti Zionism’ is a duty. They want to make life as uncomfortable as they can for British Jews. pic.twitter.com/VwFvVMIRWS — Nicole Lampert (@nicolelampert) May 19, 2025

"Marker pens were used to scrawl hate-filled messages, sparking outrage in the local community."

Photos show the words "Nazi Jews," and "Nazi Jews are scum" written on the walls of Benny's Bistro - a Kosher food joint.

A day later, The Manchester Scoop posted a photo of the same hate message surrounded by messages of support from the community, including the Israeli flag, Jewish stars, and words such as "Keep hatred away from Benny's."