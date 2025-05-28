Indonesia could start diplomatic ties with Israel if Palestinians given independence, Prabowo says

Indonesia, the world's largest Muslim-majority country, is willing to recognize and open diplomatic relations with Israel if an independent Palestinian state is recognized by Israel, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto said on Wednesday.

Standing alongside visiting French President Emmanuel Macron, Prabowo said Israel's security needs to be guaranteed, and that France would also continue to support steps towards independence for a Palestinian state.

Indonesia does not recognise or share any diplomatic relations with Israel.

Macron reaffirmed his wish to see a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict and said there were no double standards in French policy towards the Middle East. The French president is leaning towards recognizing a Palestinian state, diplomats and experts say, a move that could infuriate Israel and deepen Western splits. French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto after the press conference at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 28, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/AJENG DINAR ULFIANA)

Macron calls for a two-state solution

"Only a political solution will make it possible to restore peace and build for the long term," Macron said.

"Together with Saudi Arabia, we will soon be organizing a conference on Gaza in New York to give fresh impetus to the recognition of a Palestinian state and the recognition of the State of Israel and its right to live in peace and security in this region."