Businessman Morris Talansky, witness in Ehud Olmert trial, passes away at 92

Jewish-American businessman Morris Talansky passed away on Monday evening at the age of 92.

Talansky, who also goes by "Moshe," was known for serving as a key witness in the "Money Envelopes" affair, in which former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert was convicted of receiving money illegally while serving as mayor of Jerusalem.

According to the verdict, Talansky transferred hundreds of thousands of dollars to Olmert over several years. At the trial, Olmert's defense said in 2011 that the donations from Talansky were legal, after prosecutors alleged that the former prime minister failed to report the donations to the State Comptroller.

He was laid to rest in a cemetery in Beit Shemesh, according to Ynet. He was an Orthodox Jew from Long Island, New York.

Both he and Olmert jointly founded the New Jerusalem Fund, a charity aimed at raising money for projects in Israel's capital.

Yaakov Lappin, Ron Friedman, and Joanna Paraszczuk contributed to this report.