Ultra-Orthodox leader orders withdrawal from coalition in near future

The leader of the Lithuanian Haredi community and the spiritual leader of Degel Hatorah, Rabbi Hirsch, is expected to soon instruct a withdrawal from the coalition, according to a Wednesday statement from the rabbi’s office.

This follows a meeting between Foreign Affairs and Security Committee Chairman Yuli Edelstein and haredi representatives, which failed to produce progress in reaching agreements on the IDF draft exemption law.

"After the Knesset members updated the head of the yeshiva, the Grand Rabbi Hirsch, last night on the details of the meeting with Edelstein, it is clear that there has been no progress at all on the issue of conscription," the statement said. "Accordingly, it is likely that the rabbi will instruct a withdrawal from the coalition in the near future."

This is a developing story.