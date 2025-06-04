Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Ultra-Orthodox leader orders withdrawal from coalition in near future

By WALLA!

The leader of the Lithuanian Haredi community and the spiritual leader of Degel Hatorah, Rabbi Hirsch, is expected to soon instruct a withdrawal from the coalition, according to a Wednesday statement from the rabbi’s office.

This follows a meeting between Foreign Affairs and Security Committee Chairman Yuli Edelstein and haredi representatives, which failed to produce progress in reaching agreements on the IDF draft exemption law.

"After the Knesset members updated the head of the yeshiva, the Grand Rabbi Hirsch, last night on the details of the meeting with Edelstein, it is clear that there has been no progress at all on the issue of conscription," the statement said. "Accordingly, it is likely that the rabbi will instruct a withdrawal from the coalition in the near future."

This is a developing story.

Gaza hostage survivors, family members meet Witkoff, Leavitt
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/04/2025 06:32 AM
Istanbul to remain venue for Russia-Ukraine talks, Russia's deputy forei
By REUTERS
06/04/2025 04:19 AM
White House calls South Korea election 'fair,' expresses concern
By REUTERS
06/04/2025 01:16 AM
IDF, GHF warn Gaza residents against heading to aid distribution centers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/04/2025 12:00 AM
UN Security Council likely to vote Wednesday on Gaza action
By REUTERS
06/03/2025 11:27 PM
Ukraine commander who resigned over Russia attack remains in service
By REUTERS
06/03/2025 09:10 PM
UN calls for probe into civilians harmed trying to get food in Gaza
By REUTERS
06/03/2025 08:39 PM
Five killed in attack on food convoy in Sudan's North Darfur, UN says
By REUTERS
06/03/2025 05:57 PM
Israel Katz appoints special project manager to handle hilltop youth
By AMICHAI STEIN
06/03/2025 05:29 PM
US to scale down its military bases in Syria, envoy says
By REUTERS
06/03/2025 05:11 PM
IDF arrests 20 wanted individuals in West Bank operations
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/03/2025 04:41 PM
Dutch Prime Minister Schoof steps down after Wilders quits coalition
By REUTERS
06/03/2025 04:40 PM
Magnitude 5.2 earthquake strikes off Crete - EMSC
By REUTERS
06/03/2025 03:05 PM
IDF strikes Hamas weapons depot, will continue Gaza ops
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/03/2025 02:23 PM
UN: Willful restriction on food aid in Gaza may constitute war crime
By REUTERS
06/03/2025 12:31 PM