The IDF decided that the Madleen, which is sailing to Gaza and carrying 12 pro-Palestinian activists, including climate activist Greta Thunberg, will not be allowed to approach or dock in the Gaza Strip, KAN reported on Wednesday.

A senior Israeli defense source confirmed the matter to The Jerusalem Post, adding that Defense Minister Israel Katz is expected to make more decisions on Thursday.

The ship is expected to arrive within a week.

This is a developing story.