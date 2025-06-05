Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara on Thursday announced that the IDF will issue over 50,000 draft orders to yeshiva students in July, and will soon present an enforcement plan against those who refuse.
Over 50,000 draft orders to be sent to yeshiva students this July, A-G announces
